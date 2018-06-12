Hartlepool's National League rivals Gateshead face uncertain future as takeover falls through

Gateshead are facing an uncertain future after their potential overseas takeover collapsed.

The Heed were confident that a Shanghai-based investor would complete his takeover of the club this week, but the proposed deal has now collapsed.

That leaves the club facing an uncertain future as the new National League season grows ever closer.

Reported to be an Asian millionaire, the potential new owner of the club flew into the country for talks with current owners Richard and Julie Bennett earlier this week.

But the meeting did not reach the desired conclusion, meaning the Bennett's may have to continue to fund the non-league club into the new campaign.

The duo had hoped to find new owners after placing the club up for sale, and attracted plenty of interest both at home and overseas.

None of that interest has materialised in to anything concrete, however - although two overseas groups are still interest.

Nothing is expected to materialise in the coming days, which means the current owners will have to present their budget for the new season without any fresh investment.

All National League clubs have to submit their budgets for the 2018/19 campaign by Thursday, and the Heed may well consider switching to a part-time model in a bid to cut costs.

Hartlepool United have shown an interest in Gateshead defender Scott Barrow this summer.