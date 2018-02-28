Former Sunderland coach could help out Hartlepool United caretaker boss

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Matthew Bates has held talks with ex-Sunderland academy boss Ged McNamee as he looks to strengthen his backroom team.

Bates has this week tried to convince McNamee and former Middlesbrough and Chelsea keeper Ross Turnbull to join his coaching set-up.

McNamee stepped down as the Black Cats’ academy manager in 2016, having spent more than 20 years at the club.

Turnbull, 33, has been out of work since being let go by Leeds last season.

It is understood that both could even take training this week, with Bates eyeing up to three additions to his backroom team ahead of the National League visit to Aldershot this weekend.

Following the sacking of boss Craig Harrison, Bates was forced to go it alone at the weekend against Ebbsfleet United, a game in which Pools were beaten 1-0.

Bates had to do without Paul Jenkins, who was absent due to a family issue, and German goalkeeping coach Bernie Hirmer, also absent due to an issue in his homeland.

And, in his post-match press conference, he claimed that an unnamed coach or coaches already at the club refused to step in to help him in his and the club’s hour of need.

Should Pools add to their staff, it is unlikely they will be able to pay anyone. Instead, Bates will ask for favours in the crisis club’s darkest hour.