Ex-Middlesbrough and Bradford defender dismissed from first managerial job

Hartlepool United have announced that manager Matthew Bates has left his role as manager.

The club confirmed that Bates, handed the job by new owner Raj Singh in the summer, has left the club after a run which has seen Pools slide down the National League.

He had initially taken charge of the side on a caretaker basis last season and guided the side to safety before being handed the job on a permanent basis.

But now, after failing to win in their last nine games in all competitions, Bates has been dismissed by the Pools hierachy.

A club statement read: "Hartlepool United can announce that Matthew Bates has left his role as First Team Manager at The Super 6 Stadium with immediate effect.

"The Club would like to place on record its thanks to Matthew for all his hard work and, in particular, the role he played in helping steer the team clear of danger during difficult circumstances last season.

"We will be making a further statement in due course."