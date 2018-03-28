Bates still in the dark over future as Pools pick up precious victory

Hartlepool United boosted their National League survival bid with a priceless 2-1 win over Bromley last night.

Youngster Josh Hawkes hit a deflected 25-yarder over the head of keeper David Gregory for a 10th-minute opener.

Josh Rees levelled right on half-time before a well-worked ninth goal of the season by Michael Woods sealed all three points for Pools, lifting them five points above the drop zone.

With Raj Singh’s takeover of the club set to finally be confirmed today, it was a good night all round for an impressive Pools side, who maintained their upturn under caretaker boss Matthew Bates.

Bates has not spoken to Singh or Craig Hignett, who is due to become Pools’ new director of football.

“I’ve never hidden from the fact I want to be a manager,” said Bates.

“There has been no meeting between me and the potential new owners.

“And, as things stand the takeover hasn’t happened, yet. I don’t know their thoughts and I’m sure we will have a conversation at some point.

“There’s so many things to think about. A lot of questions need to be asked – budgets, players and it’s a long way from me.

“We will wait and see how things work out.”