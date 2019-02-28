Gateshead captain Scott Barrow hits out after being touted around clubs

Gateshead star Scott Barrow has opened up on the chaotic scenes going on at the club.

The former Newport County wing-back was believed to be the subject of an offer from the Heed’s National League rivals Harrogate Town on Wednesday afternoon.

That bid was rejected by the club’s Chief Financial Advisor Joseph Cala, but Barrow revealed that his agent informed him that the eccentric Italian-American businessman had offered him around a number of clubs.

Hartlepool United were interested in the full-back in the summer, but decided to stay at the International Stadium.

The timing of the situation could not be worse as Barrow and his team-mates prepare for a crucial away fixture at relegation-threatened Aldershot Town on Saturday.

The sale of Fraser Kerr to Hartlepool United leaves Heed manager Ben Clark with just 14 senior outfield players in his squad.

Barrow insisted that the players will continue to give their all for the club’s supporters and expressed his belief that the Heed Army deserve a lot more from key figures at the club.

He said: “It’s not an ideal situation at all.

“What has happened this week, with Fraser going and getting an offer for myself, it’s not ideal.

“They say I am staying, and an offer has been rejected, then the next minute I get calls from my agent saying that one man is offering me around the clubs.

“It’s been done through an agent that doesn’t even work for me.

“It’s frustrating because I am settled here.

“It’s a great club, with a great fanbase and tremendous away support.

“They deserve a lot more.”

Barrow held talks with Clark ahead of training on Thursday morning and the Heed boss insisted that he wanted the Welshman to stay with the club until the end of the season at very least.

The 30-year-old reiterated his desire to stay on Tyneside but revealed that the nature of events behind the scenes at the International Stadium mean that he is having to take things on a day-by-day basis

“I am here, I am ready for Saturday and we are in a great position in the league," he added.

“I had talks with Clarky this morning and he wants me to stay.

“I just want to be around for the next 11 or 12 games, have a good go and see where we end up.

“But, at the moment, I am having to take things day-by-day.

“It’s frustrating because I just want to concentrate on the football.

“Not just for me, but for everyone from the players, to the coaching staff and the other staff working alongside us.

“It’s getting broken into two at the moment, but we know that we will stick together on the field, no matter what is going on behind the scenes.

“People have written us off throughout the season, but we just keep going and picking up wins.

“We will give it a right go and let him up there (Cala) do whatever he wants to do within the club.”