Former Sunderland winger Luke Molyneux agrees new deal at Hartlepool United
Hartlepool United have secured the services of winger Luke Molyneux for another season.
The 23-year-old has put pen to paper for a new one-year deal at Victoria Park following the club’s promotion to the Football League.
Molyneux scored a penalty in the shoot out win over Torquay United last month to help Pools secure promotion. Following that, he was one of eight players to be offered a new deal at Pools.
Due to the player being under 24, he has 28 days to consider the contract offer and explore his options elsewhere while the deal remains on the table.
That 28 day period was due to expire this week and despite interest from elsewhere, the former Sunderland winger opted to remain at Pools for a fourth season in total.
Since joining Hartlepool initially as a loanee from Sunderland in January 2019, Molyneux has made 56 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring six times.