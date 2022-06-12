Forgotten ex-Sunderland player signed by Jack Ross released by Leeds United

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Bock struggled for regular minutes at Leeds United after signing a four-and-a-half year deal in 2018

The Belgian was signed by Thomas Christiansen after a long and successful spell with Club Brugge, but the Danish manager was replaced by Paul Heckingbottom just weeks after his arrival.

De Bock fell behind Barry Douglas and Tom Pearce in the pecking order following the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa, and was loaned back to the Belgian top tier, where he made 20 appearances for Oostende.

Essevee's Laurens De Bock and Oostende's David Atanga fight for the ball during a soccer match between Zulte-Waregem and KV Oostende, Wednesday 09 February 2022 in Waregem, a postponed match from day 22 of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunderland moved for the left-back in 2019 under ex-head coach Jack Ross after Bryan Oviedo and Reece James left the club, but the player only made five League One appearances for the Black Cats.