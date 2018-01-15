Football legend Cyrille Regis dies aged 59

Have your say

Former England international footballer Cyrille Regis has died aged 59, it has been announced.

The ex-striker passed away after suffering a suspected heart attack.

He was best-known for his exploits with West Bromwich Albion, and was a star of the game in the 1970s and 80s.

His big breakthrough came at his first club, West Brom, where he spent seven successful years before moving on to have a similarly lengthy spell at Coventry City.

He ended his playing days by spending time with Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wycombe Wanderers and Chester City.

Regis also won five caps for England between 1982 and 1987.

West Bromwich Albion's Former Players' Association announced the news on Twitter.

They posted: "It is great sadness that the FPA announce the death last night from a heart attack of one of the club's great legends, Cyrille Regis.

"Our sincere condolences go to his family friends and colleagues. RIP Big Man."