Sunderland Ladies manager Mel Reay - Photo courtesy of Chris Fryatt.

The midfielder has signed a one-year deal which will see return to Wearside following the expiration of her contract with Birmingham City

Kelly, 24, was a vital part of the Sunderland Ladies team that won the first-ever FA Women’s Super League 2 competition, resulting in promotion to the top-flight the following season.

The six-time England youth international has also spent time in Cyprus with ÍB Vestmannaeyjar, where she was named the club’s player of the year, before signing terms with Birmingham City in 2020.

The signing of Kelly further adds to a Sunderland squad that has recently been boosted by the signing of former defender Charlotte Potts and the contract extension of Mata international midfielder Maria Farrugia.

Sunderland Ladies head coach Mel Reay said: “I am absolutely delighted to bring Emma back to the club.

"She will bring a lot of experience to this young squad and will play an important role throughout the season. She has some fantastic attributes and I’m sure fans will be excited to see her back in red and white."

And Sunderland Ladies fans were quick to react to the re-signing of Kelly on Twitter with many fans delighted… here’s what YOU said:

@ColArmy86: “Bring them all back and get us back in the @BarclaysFAWSL where we belong.”

@JWatsonCoach: “Brilliant signing, congratulations and welcome back to the North East @emmakelly_26.”

@Katiemurillo: “Happy with that! Welcome back @emmakelly_26.”

@JTECook: “Awesome!!! Stoked! Welcome back Emma.”