FA Cup - What number are Sunderland? When is the draw? And is it live on TV?

Have your say

The draw for the FA Cup third round is upon us.

But what number are Sunderland? When will the draw take place? Who might the Black Cats face? And where can the draw be watched?

Chris Coleman

Here's everything you need to know ahead the balls going in the hat tonight...

What number are Sunderland?

Chris Coleman & Co will be number 38 in the draw.

Other numbers to watch out for...

Sam Allardyce is the new manager of Everton

Bitter rivals Newcastle are No 28, while the other remaining North East outfit Middlesbrough are No 26.

Coleman could well face one of his former clubs with his last managerial post in England Coventry City (64) in the hat, along with Fulham (17) and Crystal Palace (14).

The Cats will be looking to avoid the big boys at this stage, with Chelsea (13), Man City (24), Man United (25), Arsenal (2), Tottenham Hotspur (40) and Liverpool (23) all well fancied with the bookies.

Other interesting ties could pair SAFC with former boss Sam Allardyce's Everton (16) or David Moyes and West Ham United (43).

David Moyes now finds himself at Premier League strugglers West Ham, having left SAFC in May

Non-league involvement comes from four teams, three of which face replays to make it through to the last 64 outright.

National League Woking (45) face a trip to Peterborough in a replay, while AFC Fylde (59) must do it all against at Wigan, after a draw on Friday night.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division sides Slough Town - who must get past Rochdale tonight - and Hereford - who host Fleetwood - are No 52 and 63 respectively.

What time is the draw?

It will take place this evening, with the balls set to be put in the hat around 7.10pm.

Is the draw on TV?

The draw will be screened live by BBC2 and BT Sport 1.

Programmes will start at 7pm with the draw expected to start around 10 later.

The draw will take place at Slough's Holloway Park.

When will games take place?

Ties in the third round will take place across the weekend of January 5, with games likely to be scheduled on the Friday evening, right through to potentially the Monday night.

What prize money is available for teams who progress?

Winning clubs will pick up £67,500 from the FA Cup prize fund. This fund increases the deeper teams get in the tournament, which closes up with a final date at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 19.

Who enters the competition at this stage?

The 20 teams from the Premier League plus the 24 teams in the Championship, including Sunderland, come into the competition in the third round.

Twenty teams from League One, League Two and beyond will join them.

Draw numbers in full

1 Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Bolton Wanderers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Burton Albion

12 Cardiff City

13 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Hull City

20 Ipswich Town

21 Leeds United

22 Leicester City

23 Liverpool

24 Manchester City

25 Manchester United

26 Middlesbrough

27 Millwall

28 Newcastle United

29 Norwich City

30 Nottingham Forest

31 Preston North End

32 Queens Park Rangers

33 Reading

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Sunderland

39 Swansea City

40 Tottenham Hotspur

41 Watford

42 West Bromwich Albion

43 West Ham United

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Woking or Peterborough United

46 MK Dons

47 Newport County

48 Wycombe Wanderers

49 Port Vale or Yeovil Town

50 Shrewsbury Town

51 Doncaster Rovers

52 Slough Town or Rochdale

53 AFC Wimbledon

54 Stevenage

55 Mansfield Town

56 Luton Town

57 Bradford City

58 Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra

59 AFC Fylde or Wigan Athletic

60 Gillingham or Carlisle United

61 Notts County

62 Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City

63 Fleetwood Town or Hereford

64 Coventry City