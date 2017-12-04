FA Cup - What number are Sunderland? When is the draw? And is it live on TV?

The draw for the FA Cup third round is upon us.
But what number are Sunderland? When will the draw take place? Who might the Black Cats face? And where can the draw be watched?
Here's everything you need to know ahead the balls going in the hat tonight...
What number are Sunderland?
Chris Coleman & Co will be number 38 in the draw.
Other numbers to watch out for...
Bitter rivals Newcastle are No 28, while the other remaining North East outfit Middlesbrough are No 26.
Coleman could well face one of his former clubs with his last managerial post in England Coventry City (64) in the hat, along with Fulham (17) and Crystal Palace (14).
The Cats will be looking to avoid the big boys at this stage, with Chelsea (13), Man City (24), Man United (25), Arsenal (2), Tottenham Hotspur (40) and Liverpool (23) all well fancied with the bookies.
Other interesting ties could pair SAFC with former boss Sam Allardyce's Everton (16) or David Moyes and West Ham United (43).
Non-league involvement comes from four teams, three of which face replays to make it through to the last 64 outright.
National League Woking (45) face a trip to Peterborough in a replay, while AFC Fylde (59) must do it all against at Wigan, after a draw on Friday night.
Evo-Stik South Premier Division sides Slough Town - who must get past Rochdale tonight - and Hereford - who host Fleetwood - are No 52 and 63 respectively.
What time is the draw?
It will take place this evening, with the balls set to be put in the hat around 7.10pm.
Is the draw on TV?
The draw will be screened live by BBC2 and BT Sport 1.
Programmes will start at 7pm with the draw expected to start around 10 later.
The draw will take place at Slough's Holloway Park.
When will games take place?
Ties in the third round will take place across the weekend of January 5, with games likely to be scheduled on the Friday evening, right through to potentially the Monday night.
What prize money is available for teams who progress?
Winning clubs will pick up £67,500 from the FA Cup prize fund. This fund increases the deeper teams get in the tournament, which closes up with a final date at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 19.
Who enters the competition at this stage?
The 20 teams from the Premier League plus the 24 teams in the Championship, including Sunderland, come into the competition in the third round.
Twenty teams from League One, League Two and beyond will join them.
Draw numbers in full
1 Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Bolton Wanderers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Burton Albion
12 Cardiff City
13 Chelsea
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Hull City
20 Ipswich Town
21 Leeds United
22 Leicester City
23 Liverpool
24 Manchester City
25 Manchester United
26 Middlesbrough
27 Millwall
28 Newcastle United
29 Norwich City
30 Nottingham Forest
31 Preston North End
32 Queens Park Rangers
33 Reading
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Sunderland
39 Swansea City
40 Tottenham Hotspur
41 Watford
42 West Bromwich Albion
43 West Ham United
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Woking or Peterborough United
46 MK Dons
47 Newport County
48 Wycombe Wanderers
49 Port Vale or Yeovil Town
50 Shrewsbury Town
51 Doncaster Rovers
52 Slough Town or Rochdale
53 AFC Wimbledon
54 Stevenage
55 Mansfield Town
56 Luton Town
57 Bradford City
58 Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra
59 AFC Fylde or Wigan Athletic
60 Gillingham or Carlisle United
61 Notts County
62 Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City
63 Fleetwood Town or Hereford
64 Coventry City