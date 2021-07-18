Indeed, the Wearsiders were able to get vital minutes into a number of players’ legs before the season begins.

And the Black Cats have concluded contract extensions for Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.

Sunderland have also announced the signing of former Huddersfield Town attacker Alex Pritchard and ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans alongside Machester City defender Callum Doyle on loan.

Sunderland's Academy of Light training base.

Fans on Wearside, however, are still waiting for news on the fate of out-of-contract defender Denver Hume, with the left-back weighing up a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

Here we take you through some of the more interesting stories we’ve unearthed today:

Sunderland closing in on Middlesbrough defender deal

Sunderland’s transfer team are closing in on a deal for Middlesbrough defender Andrew Nelson, The Echo understands.

The Wearside-born 18-year-old Black Cats supporting player joined the Teessiders eight years ago having featured for a number of junior clubs in his home city.

But the allure of Taylor’s boyhood team will prove too good an opportunity to turn down with the player likely to feature for Sunderland’s youth teams as his development continues.

The centre-back appeared 20 times in the under-18 version of the Premier League for Middlesbrough last campaign but is now close to making the move across to the Academy of Light.

Former Sunderland attacker set for trials with three clubs

Ex-Sunderland youth team player Cole Kiernan is set to go on trial with Colchester United next week, The Echo has learned.

The U’s compete in League Two under the stewardship of head coach Hayden Mullins, a former Portsmouth, West Ham and Crystal Palace player.

The 19-year-old Hartlepool-born attacker rose up through the youth ranks at Sunderland before leaving to join Middlesbrough in 2020.

However, Kiernan is now without a club having departed the Riverside Stadium earlier this month, which has piqued Colchester’s interest.

The Echo also understands that the player has trials lined up with North East clubs Darlington and Blyth Spartans – both of which compete in the National League North – as he looks to press ahead with his fledgling career.

