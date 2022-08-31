News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Sunderland striker set for Birmingham City move - and Black Cats could be set for financial windfall

Josh Maja is set to sign a five-year deal at Championship club Birmingham City – according to reports.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 6:31 pm

It hasn’t worked out for the forward in France after his move to Bordeaux in 2019 but there were some flashes of quality during a loan move to Fulham, then in the Premier League, a couple of seasons ago.

The striker then spent last campaign out on loan again. This time at Stoke City in the Championship. However, the 23-year-old only managed one league goal in 15 appearances for the Potters.

Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in League One was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.

Having sold Maja to Bordeaux in the January of the 2018-19 campaign, Sunderland are entitled to 10 per cent of the profit Bordeaux make on Maja, who still has a year left on his deal.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said: “Birmingham City are set to complete an important signing: official bid now submitted for Josh Maja, talent from Bordeaux with five-year deal agreed.

“Maja will fly to England tonight in order to complete medical tests as first thing in the morning.”

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Josh Maja of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on April 09, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
