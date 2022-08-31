Ex-Sunderland striker set for Birmingham City move - and Black Cats could be set for financial windfall
Josh Maja is set to sign a five-year deal at Championship club Birmingham City – according to reports.
It hasn’t worked out for the forward in France after his move to Bordeaux in 2019 but there were some flashes of quality during a loan move to Fulham, then in the Premier League, a couple of seasons ago.
The striker then spent last campaign out on loan again. This time at Stoke City in the Championship. However, the 23-year-old only managed one league goal in 15 appearances for the Potters.
Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in League One was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.
Having sold Maja to Bordeaux in the January of the 2018-19 campaign, Sunderland are entitled to 10 per cent of the profit Bordeaux make on Maja, who still has a year left on his deal.
Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said: “Birmingham City are set to complete an important signing: official bid now submitted for Josh Maja, talent from Bordeaux with five-year deal agreed.
“Maja will fly to England tonight in order to complete medical tests as first thing in the morning.”