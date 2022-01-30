Ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja set for Championship loan deal following Bordeaux failure

Maja scored 16 goals during the 2018-19 campaign for Sunderland in League One before being sold in the January of that season.

Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in the third tier was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.

But it hasn’t worked out for the striker in France but there were some flashes of quality during the loan move to Fulham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Maja

Nottingham Forest were said to have agreed a deal to pay Bordeaux a fee of €4.5m for Maja last summer.

That roughly equated to around £3.8m for the striker but the move fell through due to an issue with Maja’s medical.

However, the Nigeria international is set to join Championship side Stoke City on a loan deal having completed a medical.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.