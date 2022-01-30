Ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja set for Championship loan deal following Bordeaux failure
Ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja has reportedly had a medical ahead of a loan move to Stoke City from Bordeaux.
Maja scored 16 goals during the 2018-19 campaign for Sunderland in League One before being sold in the January of that season.
Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in the third tier was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.
But it hasn’t worked out for the striker in France but there were some flashes of quality during the loan move to Fulham.
Nottingham Forest were said to have agreed a deal to pay Bordeaux a fee of €4.5m for Maja last summer.
That roughly equated to around £3.8m for the striker but the move fell through due to an issue with Maja’s medical.
However, the Nigeria international is set to join Championship side Stoke City on a loan deal having completed a medical.