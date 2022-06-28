Honeyman rose through the ranks at the Academy of Light before breaking into the first team on a regular basis during the 2017-18 season, when Sunderland were in the Championship.
The Prudhoe-born attacking midfielder was then named captain by new manager Jack Ross as the club embarked on their first campaign in League One following back-to-back relegations.
Honeyman, 27, captained the club to two losses at Wembley Stadium. The first came in the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth, with the second coming just months later in the play-off final against Charlton Athletic.
The midfielder was then sold to Hull City during the summer of 2019 where he has remained since, making 127 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers and captaining the club at times.
Honeyman has now joined Millwall having been loosely linked with a return to the Stadium of Light.