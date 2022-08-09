Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats had held talks with Everton over a return for the Welsh striker and were thought to be favourites for the deal.

The Latics were promoted as champions of League One last season as Broadhead scored 13 goals in all competitions whilst on loan at Sunderland, with the Wearsiders gaining entry to the Championship through the play-offs.

Wigan are now believed to have won the race to sign the 24-year-old on loan.

