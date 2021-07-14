And there is still much business to be done before the window shuts, with plenty of deals being reported around the web.

Rumoured Sunderland and Newcastle United target Jamie Sterry has signed a new deal at Hartlepool United – and had revealed his reasoning behind the decision.

Barry Fry, director of football at Peterborough United, looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers at Weston Homes Stadium.

Meanwhile, ex-Black Cats stopper Remi Matthews is set to seal a shock switch to Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories that you may have missed:

£8millon-rated Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes has now been linked with Stoke City as Michael O'Neill continues his squad building. The player is currently playing with the Tractor Boys’ under-23s. (Various)

Former Sunderland loanee Jimmy Dunne has joined Championship club Queens Park Rangers after leaving Premier League outfit Burnley. The central defender played half a season under Jack Ross, signing for the club in the January of the 2018-19 season. (Various)

Sunderland are ‘in talks’ to sign Manchester City’s Callum Doyle on a two-year loan. (Roker Report)

Sheffield United are lining up a bid for Wolves’ Dion Sanderson ‘this week’ as they look to beat both Newcastle United and Sunderland to the signing. The former Cats loanee is valued at around £2million. (Football Insider)

Portsmouth are reportedly out of the race for Millwall teenager Abdul Abdulmalik. (Portsmouth News)

MK Dons have rejected a bid for Scott Fraser, but remain in talks about a potential deal for the midfielder. The Scot had been heavily linked with a move to Hull City in the summer, and was not involved in the 3-1 win over King's Lynn Town on Tuesday night - Dons' first pre-season game of the campaign. (MK Citizen)

