Ex-Middlesbrough boss reveals talks over Sunderland player failed over wages and agents fees.
Neil Warnock made a brief appearance on co-comms during Sunderland’s defeat to Sheffield United.
Alex Neil’s side held their own for the opening 30 minutes before Dan Neil was shown a straight red card and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic headed the hosts ahead.
The Blades then made it 2-0 shortly after half-time after a close-range finish from Max Lowe. Sunderland responded well and pulled one back through Lynden Gooch but weren’t able to take anything from the game.
In the first half, however, ex-Blades, Leeds United and Middlesbrough manager Warnock made a 10-minute cameo on co-comms and made some interesting transfer claims involving Sunderland.
The 73-year-old stated that he had been taking a look at Charlie Wyke for Middlesbrough while he was a Sunderland player but was more impressed with Ross Stewart.
Warnock then claimed he tried to sign Sunderland utility man Luke O’Nien for Middlesbrough last summer when his contract was due to expire but the deal fell down over agents fees and wages.