A second-half strike from Carl Winchester was enough to hand the Wearsiders three points and leave the Black Cats fifth after four games played.

Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window with Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins arriving at the Stadium of Light.

Here, though, we take you through all of the latest talk surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals:

Niall Huggins

Kevin Phillips delivers Niall Huggins verdict

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on Niall Huggins’ move to Wearside.

“Bringing in young players is so refreshing,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“I spoke to some supporters last weekend and that’s what they want to see.

Danny Cowley.

“Young players have that hunger, that desire to improve every day.

“The defence needed strengthening and Huggins looks like a boy who has a lot to prove.

“Johnson needed more cover in the side in case of injury and that’s exactly what he’s got.

“Obviously we don’t know too much about him but Sunderland have pulled off some impressive business in recent weeks.

“He’s played for the senior team so you wonder why Leeds are letting him go, what’s happened there?

“Let’s hope Huggins can kick on once he arrives.”

Doncaster Rovers striker set for move

Omar Bogle has been given permission to speak to another club about a transfer away from Doncaster Rovers.

The striker was absent from the Rovers squad for Saturday’s goalless draw with Portsmouth as boss Richie Wellens gave him the weekend to mull over offers on the table.

“Omar has had an offer from another club and we’re happy to accept it,” Wellens said.

“It’s up to Omar and his agent now.

“We’ve spoken about trying to get someone in and we need to get someone out.

“It’s not an offer as such as this stage but we’ve just given Omar permission to speak to his agent over the weekend and see if anything comes to the fore on Monday or Tuesday.

“It’s not 1990 where managers can set deadlines. Players hold the power. You have a contract to honour and as a club you must do that.

“But what I am always is fair to the players and honest with them.

“Omar has got one year left at this club and we don’t see him as a striker who can take us forward.

“That is just me being honest.

Danny Cowley weighing up midfielder future

Danny Cowley is ready to make his decision over whether Jay Mingi has a future at Portsmouth next week.

The midfielder picked up an injury during pre-season but his highly thought of at Fratton Park.

“I think we’re open-minded of seeing where he’s at, he certainly did well in those first couple of weeks he was with us.

“He then picked up the injury, didn’t tell anyone about it and his form tailed off as a consequence.

"So it’s a good opportunity to have another look at him and then try to make a quick decision, because we’re respectful of his position - you have to also have your heart with the player in these moments.”

