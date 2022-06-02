The Black Cats secured promotion against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in the League One play-off final in front of nearly 50,000 supporters.

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart were enough to hand Alex Neil’s side a memorable win in London.

But talk has already turned to next season, which will be Sunderland’s first in the second tier for four years.

Much is still up in the air. It is not known how the club’s ownership structure will look with talk of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven selling their share.

Sunderland, though, have still been linked with several deals as we head into the transfer window and clubs look to strengthen their squads.

Here, we take a look at every deal the club has been linked with concluding this summer and where they currently stand:

1. Dion Sanderson - Wolves Sunderland are said to be interested in bringing former defender Dion Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light after the defender spent last season at Birmingham City and then QPR.

2. Jack Clarke - Tottenham Hotspur Jack Clarke spend the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland from Tottenham. The attacker has a year left on his Spurs contract with the Black Cats said to be interested in re-signing the Englishman.

3. Alex Rodriguez - Oxford United Alex Rodriguez is set to be offered a new one-year deal at Oxford United but Sunderland have been linked with a move for the midfielder who started his career at the Academy of Light.

4. Nathan Broadhead - Everton Another loanee that Sunderland are looking into re-signing. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has stated the Wearsiders will open talks with Everton to see if a deal can be struck to bring the Welshman back to the Stadium of Light next season.