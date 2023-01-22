Everton eye £22m-rated forward - could mean Ellis Simms returns to Sunderland
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is trying to find £22milliion to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Sheffield United, according to Alan Nixon.
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is reportedly watching developments with the possibility of potentially losing Ndiaye halfway through the campaign.
The deal, though, could be good news for Sunderland who are understood to be keen to bring former loanee Ellis Simms back to the Stadium of Light.
Simms netted seven times for the Black Cats before being recalled by the Toffees earlier this month. Whilst back at his parent club, Simms has made two cameo appearances in the league but is yet to score for Frank Lampard’s side.
Speaking about the potential of Simms returning to the Stadium of Light, Mowbray insisted that whilst there is interest, they cannot wait all window for Everton to make a decision. Mowbray said: "We have to push on, we can't wait for Ellis.
“If we sign some players and we don't need another centre-forward, Ellis won't be coming back. We have to look after Sunderland and we have to get another option or two.
"If the phone rings this afternoon and it's Everton saying he can come back, we then have to decide if we want to stop our other negotiations and bring him back, or [sign] Ellis and another one of the two or three we're trying to do.
"If those other options fall in before we hear about Ellis, then there's every chance we're not going to pay x for Ellis to come and sit on our bench. That's football, we have to do what is right by us and see what falls in place.”