Everton confirmed last week that they had activated the recall clause in Ellis Simms’ loan – handing a significant blow to Sunderland on the eve of the January transfer window.Simms had made promising progress on Wearside, scoring seven goals across seventeen appearances in all competitions. However, Everton have been struggling in the Premier League this season with Lampard bringing Simms back to add firepower to his side.

However, reports from the Daily Mail have stated that despite Simms’ recall, Lampard is keen to bring Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom to Goodison Park in January.

The 27-year-old has netted 12 times from just 19 appearances in the Championship so far this season and has played a huge part in helping Michael Carrick’s remarkable rise up the table since his appointment last October following Chris Wilder’s sacking.