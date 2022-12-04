The Scottish international forward has been out of action after picking up an injury in the warm-up to Sunderland’s game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium back in September.

The former Ross County man had netted five goals in seven games before suffering a muscle injury and scored 24 times in 46 appearances in League One last campaign as Sunderland were promoted via the play-offs.

Stewart’s current deal expires this summer but Sunderland hold an option to extend it by an extra year until the summer of 2024. Despite this, though, the club’s hierarchy have been in talks with Stewart’s representatives for some time.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Sunderland striker Ross Stewart in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers at Stadium of Light on August 13, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Black Cats hope that the frontman will sign a new long-term contract with Stewart and the club locked in talks for some time. However, recent reports have claimed that nothing is close.

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with a move for Stewart alongside Sunderland’s rivals in the North East, Middlesbrough. Last season, the striker was linked with Swansea City.

Fresh reports from Alan Nixon, however, suggest that Greek giants Olympiacos are interested in Stewart, who wasn’t involved as Sunderland defeated Millwall 3-0 in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.