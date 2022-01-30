The result prompted a post-match apology from head coach Lee Johnson following the thrashing at the University of Bolton Stadium.

To make matters worse, Sunderland have just today and tomorrow left to conclude their transfer business before the window closes on Monday at 11pm.

Here, we take a look at the latest gossip, news and rumours doing the rounds as the winter window edges towards its finale:

Jermain Defoe

National journalist shares Jermain Defoe update

Lee Johnson stated on Friday that there had been no significant developments in Sunderland’s move for Jermain Defoe.

Although the deadline for transfers is on Monday, Sunderland could still sign Defoe after the window due to his free-agent status.

Talks continued with the 39-year-old last week as he continues to weigh up his next steps after leaving Rangers earlier this month.

Sunderland are one of a number of League One clubs to hold talks over the prospect of extending his playing career for another six months at least.

Charlton Athletic and Oxford United known to be actively monitoring the situation.

The Black Cats remain in the mix but there is not thought to be a decision imminent.

However, Mark Douglas – Northern Football Correspondent for the i newspaper – has claimed that the deal between Defoe and Sunderland is there to be done.

Speaking on Twitter, he said: “Still don't understand why they haven't signed Defoe. The deal is there to be done. Player wants it. Don't know why it takes three weeks of talks.”

Speaking on Friday, Johnson explained: "There's no update on that one. Talks have been going on but there's nothing to add at the moment.

"My focus has been on the game the last couple of days.

"Obviously the deadline for anyone in contract is Monday but out of contract it goes beyond that.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve put a deadline on it or anything like that, it’s just got to be right as we’ve said before that.

"The focus on my side has been training and making the new players feel as comfortable as possible.”

