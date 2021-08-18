That’s after the Wearsiders lost to Burton Albion in League One last Tuesday.

The Black Cats had previously made it three wins out of three following 2-1 victories over Wigan Athletic and MK Dons in the league and Port Vale in the Carabao Cup.

But it wasn’t to be for Lee Johnson’s men at the Pirelli Stadium as they suffered their first loss of the 2021-22 campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Johnson

The Wearsiders have added six first-team players to his squad so far this window with Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves and Nathan Broadhead arriving at the Stadium of Light.

Here, though, we take you through all of the latest talk surrounding Sunderland that you may have missed today:

Conflicting reports emerge over Niall Huggins transfer

Sunderland have been linked with a deal for the 20-year-old Leeds United defender

However, reports are conflicted over the type of agreement the two clubs will reach

Football Insider state that the two clubs are expected to reach an agreement over a six-figure fee.

But the Northern Echo reports that the deal could be a loan move.

Just yesterday, the Yorkshire Evening Post claimed an offer from a Championship club is on the table.

Blackburn Rovers’ interest in the Wales Under-21 international is well documented but the report added that nothing was imminent.

Huggins signed a new contract with the club last season which runs until the summer of 2023.

Joey Barton fails in pursuit of League One player

Bristol Rovers have failed with a swoop for Gillingham striker John Akinde.

That’s after the player turned down the chance to join the Gas.

As quoted by Kent Online, Gills boss Steve Evans confirmed Akinde opted against joining the League Two side after it became an option.

Here’s what Evans had to say on the matter:

“There’s a couple of lads who have had options to go.

“John Akinde’s had an option to go to Bristol Rovers and turned the move down. That’s up to John, that’s his family’s decision.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.