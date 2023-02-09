Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi has confirmed he is attempting to sign the free agent striker after the 29-year-old left League One side Forest Green Rovers last month after his short-term deal came to an end.

The former Leeds United loanee has been training with the Wales club and underwent rehabilitation with the Cardiff physios for a minor injury.

"We are trying to sign him," revealed Lamouchi. "He is training with us and I hope he will be part of the squad. There was the timing and the opportunity. We don't have a lot of time and he was around as a free agent.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Connor Wickham of Sunderland is closed down by Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park on November 3, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

"He has experience in this league so can help us. We must finalise this case. He's physically big with quality and experience, a free agent, so we need to find a deal with him."

Sunderland failed to bring in a striker on deadline day leaving loanee Joe Gelhardt as the club’s only fit central attacker after the injury to Ross Stewart.

Wickham enjoyed a four-campaign stint at the Stadium of Light – with loans at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday in between – following an £8m move from Ipswich Town back in 2011.

The fee broke Ipswich Town's record for transfer fees recouped and broke the transfer record for a Football League player moving to a Premier League club at the time. The deal was seen as a coup for the North East club to sign Wickham at the time, having beaten off interest from Liverpool to capture his signature.

The former England youth international found the net just 15 times in 91 appearances on Wearside before sealing a move to Palace on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee in 2015.