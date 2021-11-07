Andy Fisher.

The Black Cats will face Bradford City in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday as the Wearsiders look to bounce back.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals that you may have missed:

Barcelona eye League One youngster

Fleetwood Town defender James Hill is the subject of surprise transfer interest from Barcelona,

That’s according to national publication the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old, who is the son of former Preston North End and Sheffield United left-back Matt Hill, made his senior debut for the Cod Army at the age of 16.

Hill has cemented himself a regular in the club’s first-team since last season, where he made 28 League One appearances.

The defender has continued his run in the starting XI under former Black Cats boss Simon Grayson.

Hill has played 13 times this season and scored once.

Hils form in League One has seen him capped by England’s under-20’s.

Indeed, defender s

has also earned a call-up to the nation’s under-21 set up this month.

Middlesbrough make manager appointment

Middlesbrough confirm appointment of ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder to replace Neil Warnock

Middlesbrough have confirmed the appointment of Chris Wilder.

A club statement read: “The 54-year-old takes over with immediate effect and will be joined by his long-time assistant Alan Knill.

"Chris brings a wealth of experience to the club, having managed over 1,000 games since taking his first steps in management with non-league Alfreton Town in 2001.’

The former Sheffield United boss takes over from Neil Warnock following his sacking yesterday.

"The decision was reached after talks between the two parties and Neil leaves the club with the best wishes of all," the club on Warnock’s statement read.

Wilder is a four-time promotion winner, having guided Oxford out of the Conference in 2010, won League Two with Northampton in 2016 and most recently guiding Sheffield United from the third tier to the Premier League in 2019.

Middlesbrough are currently 14th in the Championship after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing West Brom.

