A second-half strike from Carl Winchester was enough to hand the Wearsiders three points and leave the Black Cats fifth after four games played.

Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window with Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins arriving at the Stadium of Light.

Here, though, we take you through all of the storied that you may have missed today:

Owen Dale.

Blackpool eye Sunderland ‘target’

Championship outfit Blackpool are lining up a move for Crewe Alexandra attacker Owen Dale.

The 22-year-old has previously been linked with a move to Sunderland.

However, the Black Cats have recently added Nathan Broadhead on loan from Everton to their ranks.

But now Blackpool are said to be keen on handing the Crewe Alexandra man a Championship move before the end of the transfer window.

That’s according to The Sun on Sunday.

Neil Critchley is saif to be preparing an offer of £500,000.

Crewe, though, reportedly want at least double that figure for Dale.

Last month Alexandra boss David Artell says he was yet to receive any bids for his players, including Dale.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Artell: “We have not had any bids for any of our players and I’ve told the likes of Owen (Dale) that.

“There have been no offers for any of our players. If that will be the case as we get closer to the start of the new season? I really don’t know.

“What I do know is that I am on the same page as the chairman and the board. They have all told me the same thing, we have our valuation and if it’s not met then it is not considered.

“We are in a much stronger position on that now and we are all singing from the same hymn sheet.”

Elsewhere, football journalist Alan Nixon of The Sun on Sunday has stated Sunderland will command a fee for Bailey Wright.

The defender is the subject of interest from Wigan Athletic and has a year remaining on his deal.

