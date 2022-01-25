That’s after the Black Cats defeated Portsmouth 1-0 at the Stadium of Light last weekend as Lee Johnson’s side returned to winning ways after three games.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest Sunderland transfer news floating around the web this evening:

Josh Hawkes set for Tranmere Rovers return

Sunderland's Dan Neil

Tranmere Rovers are eyeing a permanent deal for Josh Hawkes during the transfer window

The attacking midfielder was recalled alongside Jack Diamond, Josh Hawkes and Anthony Patterson earlier this month.

That’s because Sunderland had suffered a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp but didn’t want to postpone any game.

Sunderland received approval for Hawkes, 22, and his colleagues to return on loan to their respective clubs.

However, Football Insider are now claiming that the League Two clubs are pushing for a permanent move for Hawkes before the window closes at the end of the month.

Speaking when Hakwes was recalled, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are in an incredibly fortunate position to have this calibre of player to call upon and all three have previously represented Sunderland at first-team level this season.

"Postponing tomorrow’s game would not only compromise the integrity of the competition, but also let down our supporters – many of whom will be on the road already and have put plans in place at great expense.

"We are making every effort to fulfil our fixture schedule throughout what remains an incredibly challenging period and we would like to thank the EFL for the flexibility shown in unique circumstances and Notts County, Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers for their support and understanding throughout this process.”

Aston Villa re-linked with Dan Neil

The Birmingham Mail have re-linked Dan Neil to Aston Villa in a fresh report this afternoon.

Neil’s performances have led to Premier League interest from West Ham and Burnley.

However, it is now being reported that Villa boss Steven Gerrard has taken a shine to the midfielder and is keen on a deal to bring him to Birmingham

Villa are also said to be targeting Brighton’s Yves Bissouma and Juventus’ Rodrigo Bentancur.

