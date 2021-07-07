Charlie Wyke has moved to Sunderland’s third-tier promotion rivals Wigan Athletic after the striker rejected fresh terms on Wearside.

And it has also been announced that Chris Maguire has joined Lincoln City following his release by the Black Cats at the end of last season.

Joe Pigott of AFC Wimbledon misses a penalty during the Sky Bet League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Rochdale at Plough Lane.

Here, though, we take you through all of the biggest stories that you may have missed:

Former £11m attacking player undergoing medical at Sunderland ahead of move

Alex Pritchard has completed a medical at Sunderland, according to reports.

The former £11million-rated attacker is expected to join the Black Cats on a free transfer after being released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Alex Pritchard of Huddersfield Town takes a corner next to rainbow corner flag during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Swansea City at John Smith's Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

On Twitter, reporter Keith Downie said: “Expecting Alex Pritchard to Sunderland to go through soon.

"Player has undergone his medical and last bits and pieces of deal being tied up.

“Talks surrounding a three-year deal for the winger.”

Sunderland ‘target’ Joe Pigott returns to AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland-linked Joe Pigott has returned to AFC Wimbledon amidst speculation regarding his future in London.

However, head coach Mark Robinson has described the move as a “favour”.

The striker announced in May that he would be leaving the Dons once his contract expired.

“Joe is training with us – he wants to keep himself sharp,” Robinson told the South London Press. “He asked if he could train with us and I had absolutely no issues.

“Some people might think that is a bit bizarre, but he scored 60 goals for us and was a huge part of keeping is up for three seasons. He is part of the family. As long as he turns up and gives everything, which he does, then I see absolutely no issue. I’m more than happy to help him on that journey.

“To have that quality in and around for pre-season is a no-brainer.”

Asked if there was any chance Pigott could perform a U-turn over his decision to leave, Robinson replied: “No. It is purely just doing him a favour to keep him fit and sharp.”

The 27-year-old scored 20 goals for Wimbledon in League One last season.

