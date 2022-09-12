News you can trust since 1873
Alex Neil linked with Sunderland target swoop as pundit delivers Amad Diallo and Edouard Michut verdicts

Carlton Palmer has stated that loanees Edouard Michut and Amad Diallo can handle the Championship.

By James Copley
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:30 pm

The pair arrived from PSG and Manchester United respectively during the January transfer window, with Amad making his Sunderland debut off the bench against Middlesbrough.

Michut, however, has suffered a setback in training, picking up a minor injury which delayed his progress and potential Sunderland debut.

“Two young players. One from Manchester United, the other from Paris Saint Germain, very talented midfield players, pretty much of the ilk of the way that Sunderland have gone with the young players that they’ve got at the football club," Palmer told Football League World.

Alex Neil

“So, we’ll have to see. Both are talented players, both should be able to comfortably handle the level and as I say, I hope Tony Mowbray does really, really well at Sunderland.”

Alex Neil targeting Daniel Iversen

Alex Neil is said to be keen to bring former Sunderland target Daniel Iversen to Stoke City.

The Black Cats were linked with a deal for the Leicester City goalkeeper during the summer window but the deal didn’t materialise.

Neil departed Sunderland to join Stoke City in a shock move before transfer deadline day, with the Scot’s new club now thought to be interested in securing the services of Iversen.

The 25-year-old Denmark-born goalkeeper has started the season as second choice stopper behind Danny Ward with the pair battling for the number one jersey after Kasper Schmeichel’s departure to French outfit Nice after 11 years at Leicester City.

