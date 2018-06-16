Sunderland Under-15s hold on for victory against Whitburn as Donoghue and Heywood star

Sunderland were 14-run victors at home to Whitburn in the Durham Cricket Board Under-15 League’s Second Division.

Shay Donoghue (33), Matt Heywood (29) and Liam Potts (22no) guided the Ashbrooke side to 123-5, with Finlay Hearn grabbing 2-26.

Jude Ramsey hit seven fours in 51 not out for Whitburn, and George Fairbarn added 28no, but they were restricted to 109-3. Joe Defty took 2-10.

Philadelphia edged home by six runs against Durham City.

Dunne’s fine 33 led Phili to 73-5, with Tom Reynolds snatching 2-9. Reynolds hit 25 for City, but they fell short on 67-6, with Jefferson striking twice.

Castle Eden lost by 43 runs at Sacriston, who made 141-4, led by James Hannon (50no) and Alfie McKie (23), Liam Lavery taking 2-11.

Josh Taylor hit 51 not out in vain for Eden, who closed on 98-3.

Hetton Lyons secured a 15-run win over Eppleton in Division One.

Joe Weightman (20), Taylor Vout (19no) and Ryan O’Connor (22) helped Lyons to 121-5, with Josh Hutchinson taking 2-11.

Jye Richardson top-scored with 27, backed by Hollie Forsyth (16), but Eppleton fell short on 103-9 as Weightman and Luke Husband both struck twice and Jack Scott bagged 3-6.

Chester-le-Street held on to beat South Shields by a run. Lewis Kilkenny (29) and Ben Smith (19) helped Chester to 92-6, with Alex Thompson grabbing 3-25.

Ben Scott and Jack Stephenson hit 26 apiece for Shields, but they finished agonisingly on 91-5.

Dawdon beat Hylton by 10 wickets in Division Three.