Stuart set for Sunderland return against league leaders

Joe Stuart is set to return for Sunderland when they entertain First Division leaders Brandon on Saturday.

Skipper Greg Applegarth said: “There is a full strength squad to select from, with no injuries to contend with.

“Joe may well return, but who he replaces will not be decided until later in the week, when pitch and likely weather conditions can be more accurately assessed.”

Applegarth added: “Inconsistency has let us down throughout the season, but last week the side got themselves into a strong position to win, but couldn’t press home their advantage.

“More of the same will be very welcome against table toppers Brandon this week.”

Boldon entertain Blaydon, with both teams eager to get more points on the board to push themselves away from the bottom two places.

Home official Peter Crane said: “Gary Scott and Ian Pattison have both been injured for several weeks, but there is optimism they will be return to the fold for this week’s match.

“Barry McCarthy may well be available if he has no Durham commitments, but that will be decided towards the end of the week.

“Oliver Sampson–Barnes may well get his chance to move up from the second team.”

Burnmoor travel to bottom club South Shields and skipper Alec Linsley has a few players absent.

He said: “Mark Symington and Craig Stephenson are missing, the former on holiday whilst the latter is working.

“However, the side welcomes back Paul Craig, who returns from holiday. Gareth Harte should be able to play, but that is not certain as yet, as Durham have yet to decide their squads.”

Washington welcome Castle Eden and skipper Ash Thorpe said: “Mark Watson, Joe Thompson and Matthew Corner all return.

“Both teams are in good form presently with several other sides, so Castle Eden need to be treated with respect as they are in form at present.

“The side have not been too good with the ball of late and that needs to be addressed, whilst the batting can hold its head high after some consistent form of late.”

Castle Eden skipper Jonathon Brown said: “There are three changes for Saturday’s fixture at Washington.

“Jonathon Brown and Keith Daley are at a stag party, whilst Philip Wimpenny is checking out Las Vegas for the weekend! As a result, Ryan Ball, Liam Brown and Kane Iceton all step up to the plate and fill the gaps left by the party-goers.”

Burnopfield, in second place, welcome struggling Gateshead Fell. The home side are just two points behind Brandon, while the visitors are languishing in third-bottom position.

Willington sit out this weekend.