Seaham Park given Horden opener in Durham Cricket League

Seaham Park, runners-up last year, have been handed a home start to the season in the Durham Cricket League.

Park, who finished 45 points behind promoted champions Castle Eden in Division One last season, will begin with a home clash against Horden on Saturday, April 21.

Durham City and Philadelphia, who were third and fourth respectively last summer, meet at Green Lane on the opening day, while Easington entertain Tudhoe and Mainsforth, relegated from the North East Premier League, begin with the visit of Second Division champions Crook.

Marsden, the other promoted side, begin away to Esh Winning.

In Division Two, relegated Dawdon kick off at home to Boldon CA and Littletown return to the Second Division with a trip to Murton.

Ryhope, seventh in 2017, tackle Hylton, fourth last season, in a cross-city derby, while Silksworth – bottom with two wins last summer – visit Peterlee, who finished sixth.

Hunwick, promoted from the North East Durham League, start at home to Evenwood.

Opening day fixtures, Division One: Bill Quay v Whiteleas and Harton, Durham City v Philadelphia, Easington v Tudhoe, Esh Winning v Marsden, Mainsforth v Crook, Seaham Park v Horden

Division Two: Dawdon v Boldon CA, Hunwick v Evenwood, Murton v Littletown, Peterlee v Silksworth, Ryhope v Hylton, Ushaw Moor v Langley Park