Sad news as Seaham Harbour Cricket Club fold in their 150th anniversary year

Cricket in the North East has been rocked by Seaham Harbour Cricket Club’s decision to fold in their 150th anniversary year.

The lack of senior players to compete in the North East Premier League this season is understood to be the main reason for the club’s decision to call it a day, following an emergency general meeting this week.

Seaham Harbour skipper Joe Ranson (fourth from left) leads his side out to field in the Durham Senior League at Whitburn on May 28, 1955

A statement from player Shaun Hagan, on behalf of the New Drive club’s committee, read: “It is with immense sadness that this post is being written.

“The club has decided to close with immediate effect in its 150th year.

“The club would like to sincerely thank the players, members and committee for their services to the club over the years, which has helped create a great atmosphere, a great place to play and fantastic memories both on and off the pitch.

“We wish all involved the very best in the future and any club who accepts a Harbour player is not only gaining a great player but more importantly a geniune and brilliant person.

Seaham Harbour's team in June 2011. Back, from left: Anthony Watson, Ryan Consitt, Neil McKinney, Jack Lacey, Adam Fairley, Shaun McKenna; front: Peter Hambleton, Andy Boal, Jeffrey Laws, Neville Gustard, Stuart Lacey.

“I encourage all juniors to continue playing the game you love as you are the cricketers of tomorrow.

“Thank you for all your support and all the very best.”

Harbour won the Senior League title twice, in 1947 and 1953, with their cup triumphs including a memorable victory in the Armbrister Trophy in 1985.

They won the Smith Humphrey Cup eight times.

Former England Test cricketer Peter Willey (right), who started his career at Seaham Harbour at the age of 10, speaks to team captains Ryan Consitt (left) and Michael McNicholas (centre) ahead of the New Drive derby between Harbour and Seaham Park in 2011.

The NEPL, whose season is due to start on April 14, said in a statement: “Seaham Harbour Cricket Club has informed the NEPL that it is resigning from the League with immediate effect.

“It is always sad to see a club with a long tradition and history folding, perhaps especially so in this case as this is the 150th anniversary of the club.

“The NEPL is in discussion with the Durham Cricket Board and the chairs of the Pyramid Management Board have convened a meeting to take place on 22 March to discuss the situation.

“Further news on the implications for NEPL fixtures involving Seaham Harbour Cricket Club and other matters will be made as soon as possible.”

Seaham Harbour Cricket Club chairman John Blackford (right) at the unveiling of the New Drive scoreboard in 2013.

Ex-England all-rounder Peter Willey was just one of many well-known players to have turned out for the Harbour, who were founder members of the Durham Senior League back in 1903 and remained in the league until 2009, before being relegated into the Durham Coast League.

Harbour joined the First Division of the NEPL in 2013 following reconstruction which spelt the end for the Senior and Coast leagues, and had a best finish of sixth place in 2014. They were bottom of the table last summer.

Their professionals down the years have included West Indian pacemen George Francis and Dick Fuller, who memorably took eight wickets for the loss of just two runs in helping skittle Durham City for 17 in 1952.

Seaham’s demise brought a host sad messages to the club’s Facebook page, including the ones below.

Paul Andaz Andersen: Awful news. Hope to see the Harbour back again in the future

Michael McGhin: Very sad day, never want any club to fold especially one that is in your home town, I have very fond memories of the club and always a great buzz around the place.

Jack Merchant of Seaham Harbour pictured ahead of the start of play in June 1955

Ady Purvis: So sad to hear about the club always a good vibe around the club good ground good facilities hes hoping it wont be long till ya back

