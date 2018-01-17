Philadelphia snap up United Arab Emirates all-rounder

Philadelphia have made a significant signing for the 2018 Durham Cricket League campaign.

They have brought in Rameez Shahzad who plays for the United Arab Emirates in their first-class, T20 and ODI matches.

He averages 33 in the T20 competition and 31 playing in the ODIs. In seven first-class matches, he averages 29.

Shahzad is no stranger to the North East, having played for Sunderland and South Shields in the Premier League.

He twice scored centuries in successive seasons for the Ashbrooke club and was also a big scorer in his single season at Wood Terrace.

Shahzad is also a spin bowler with impressive figures with both Sunderland and Shields.

Rameez comes highly recommended by Phili coach Geoff Cook.

Bunker Hill captain Shaun Smith enthused: “I’m really pleased to have signed him.

“A bonus is that we know him because he’s played three seasons over here and he is well used to our wickets. I’m certain he will be a big addition to our team.”

There have been no departures from Philadelphia, while opening bowler Reece Wood, who played some games for Hetton Lyons last season, has joined the club.