NE Premier League: Worthy effort not quite enough as Washington hold on to defy Burnmoor

Burnmoor retained their unbeaten record, but they had to settle for a third ‘winning draw’ of the First Division campaign on Saturday,

Nevertheless, the draw at home to Washington saw them climb to fourth place.

Washington bowler Graham Race powers in against Burnmoor. Picture by Tim Richardson

Opener Allan Worthy enjoyed the best day of his campaign so far, hitting 15 fours and two sixes in a 128-ball stay at the crease which earned 107 runs.

He added 169 for the fifth wicket with Kevin Dixon, who was 88 not out, off 120 balls, with 12 fours, when the declaration came on 200-5 after 46 overs. Four batsmen were out for ducks as Moor slipped to 28-4 early on, with Graeme Race (3-50) and Mark Watson (2-49) the bowling stars.

Washington were 30 runs shy of victory when the game ended, after 50 overs, with the total on 171-8.

Daniel Woolston led the way with eight fours in a 57-ball 43, while Ash Thorpe hit seven fours in a 36-ball 35, with Stephen Cuthbertson adding 28 and Adam Hickey 15.

Samiullah Khan picked up 4-46 in 15 overs, backed by Harry Munton (3-25) and Marc Symington (1-42).

Boldon comfortably secured a draw in their visit to second-top Brandon.

After winning the toss, Boldon chose to field, but Brandon had runs throughout on their way to a declaration on 247-4 after just 31 overs.

Durham all-rounder Ryan Pringle top-scored with eight fours and three sixes in a 60-ball 76, adding 73 for the third wicket with Gordon Muchall (44 off 43 balls, with nine fours) and 84 for the fourth wicket with Nathan Adamson (53no, off 36 balls, with 10 boundaries).

Jordan Grosert added 17 not out and Karl Turner 16, with wickets falling to Phil Shakespeare, Anthony Brown, Nick Sampson-Barnes and Chris Ellison.

Skipper Ellison was defiant in Boldon’s response, making eight boundaries in a 67-ball 49. He put on 76 for the second wicket with Stephen Lamb (24 off 66 balls), while Nick Sampson-Barnes was 27 not out when the end came, after 40 overs.

Turner led the Brandon bowling with 4-31 off 12 overs.

South Shields finally secured their first league victory, at the eighth attempt, beating hosts Gateshead Fell by six runs in a dramatic finish.

Shields declared on 176-9 after 50 overs, inspired by a crucial half-century from Sam Embleton (50no, with seven fours), lifted them from trouble at 90-6.

Ben Scott added 25, while Rupesh Borade made 26 and Chris Rainbow 21, with four boundaries apiece, in a 56-run second-wicket partnership.

Jonathan Roseby was outstanding for Fell, snaffling 6-41, backed by Mark Lockey (2-36).

Fell put on 48 for the first wicket of their reply, thanks to Thomas Pinkney (21) and Robert Stacey (24), while Malik Javid had five fours in a 95-ball 51 not out, but the hosts were dismissed for 170, seven short of victory, in the 52nd over.

Richard Smith made 32 and David Daley 20, with Adam May the bowling hero for Shields, finishing with 4-19. Borade weighed in with 3-21.

Castle Eden’s home clash with Willington was abandoned as a draw after the home side put on 186-4 in 42 overs, earning eight points in the process.

Robbie McGlasham stood out for Castle Eden, firing 14 fours and a six in a 112-ball 83, putting on 78 for the second wicket with Said Bin Nasir, who had six boundaries in an 84-ball 45.

Keith Bailey ended 19 not out, while Alan Unsworth made 16, with Joe Emanuel (2-39) and James Stock (2-45) the successful bowlers.

Leaders Burnopfield secured their sixth win out of eight, seeing off lowly Blaydon by eight wickets to stretch their lead at the top to 15 points.

The hosts were dismissed for 96 in 30.3 overs, with No 10 Dean Henderson top-scoring (19) as Callum Thorp had a day to savour with the ball, snatching 6-26. Scott Steel took 2-31.

Steel was the batting hero for Burnopfield, hitting five sixes and three fours in a blistering, 18-ball 50 as victory arrived in just 11.4 overs, helped by John Oswell’s unbeaten 34, with five fours and a six.

Sunderland had the weekend off.