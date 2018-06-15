NE Premier League: Whitburn captain hoping to maintain recent upward trend against Durham Academy

Whitburn, sitting in third place in the Premier Division, welcome the Durham Academy to the Village Ground on Saturday – and skipper Paul Shields is hoping that his side’s recent good form continues.

Shields said: “The team are going well and I’m hope this continues on own patch against the Academy, who will be pulling the stops out to reverse their poor form.

“There will be no changes as Ross Carty is still out injured.”

Durham Academy’s director of cricket, John Windows, said: “The side to take the field against Whitburn is likely to be the same as last week.

“Most of the team didn’t play too well, but we scraped a draw (against Newcastle).

“So, the chance of redemption is offered this time around, as improvements are needed across the whole team and particularly this match, as a glance at the table will tell all that they are in good shape.”

Joint leaders Chester-le-Street travel to lowly Eppleton, with captain John Coxon in good spirits following last week’s performance to outgun Stockton.

Coxon said: “Stephen Cantwell was particularly impressive with his four wickets, as he is really starting to show what he can do!

“We are confident he will keep getting better and better.

“Kyle Davis was also superb and he will be looking forward to returning to his old club, Eppleton. I am sure we will see another big performance from him.

“They are a dangerous team at home and we know they will be keen to get back on track after last week, so we will continue to keep things simple and looking to do the basics well!”

Hetton Lyons entertain Felling, who managed to move off the foot of the table last weekend by beating Eppleton.

Lyons official Gary Adey said: “As normal, after last week’s disastrous effort, skipper Jarvis Clay is sure to say, ‘The same team will be told to get back out there and repair the damage done from last weekend!’

“Felling had a resounding win last week, so we all need to be wary of them doing the same again.”

Sacriston entertain defending champions South North, with director of cricket Iain Bestford saying: “There are no changes in availability, but Lewis Straughair will come in for Craig Burke (bat for bat), for just a little twist in tactics for the visit of table-toppers South North.

“There will be a late call on Will Gidman’s availability from Kent, who have potential fixtures in the One-Day Cup at the weekend and may retain him.

“It will be all hands on deck of course, but there is a little bit of confidence growing throughout the team, as form has taken an upturn recently.

“Indeed, they did run South North close in a T20 cup tie last week.”

Newcastle travel to Benwell Hill, with skipper Phil Hudson saying: “Rob Thompson returns to the fold after missing last week’s match.

“It is also hoped that we have Cameron Steel back after his exploits with Durham, during which he suffered a knock on the arm. He will have a fitness test later in the week.

“Stephen Allen drops back to the seconds, as does Harry Phillips, making way.”

Stockton dropped to the bottom of the table last weekend following their heavy defeat against Chester-le-Street and will be looking to bounce back quickly, at home to Tynemouth.

However, the visitors have come into some form of late and have risen to fifth place, so this is sure to be a tough game for the Teessiders.