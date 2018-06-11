NE Premier League: Unbeaten Burnmoor denied victory by defiant South Shields

Unbeaten Burnmoor had to settle for a ‘winning draw’ in Division One away to second-bottom South Shields, who were hanging on at the end, albeit within 17 runs of victory.

Burnmoor won the toss and chose to bat, with the declaration coming on 182-9, after 47.1 overs.

Whitburn's Kieran Waterson fields off his own bowling against Sacriston. Picture by Kevin Brady

The highlight was a 64-run fourth-wicket partnership between Craig Symington (40 off 60 balls, with seven fours) and Ross Hodgson (43 off 81, with six boundaries).

MacKenzie Wright hit three fours in 29, while Kevin Dixon added 22, with a four and a six, Liam Dixon contributed 18 and Allan Worthy managed 16

Sam Embleton stood out for Shields, grabbing 3-41 in 11.1 overs, while Nabeel Aziz and Shea Clements both struck twice.

Shields struggled to 6-2 and 14-3 in their reply, but they were revived by a 59-run fourth-wicket partnership as Rupesh Borade fired eight fours in a 92-ball 51 and Oliver Stedman managed seven boundaries in a 38-ball 31.

Clements added a gallant, unbeaten 40 at No 10 to steer Shields to safety on 166-9 in an unbroken 32-run 10th-wicket pairing.

Samiullah Khan picked up 4-36 in 15 overs for Moor, backed by Liam Dixon (2-47) and Symington (2-16), with Harry Munton also striking.

Castle Eden kept up their impressive campaign with a seven-wicket success against Washington to sit in third place.

The Harraton side were dismissed for 97 in 43.4 overs, with Michael Nunn their top run-maker on 29. Ryan Ball snaffled 4-24, while Alan Unsworth returned 3-16.

Castle Eden eased home in 28 overs, led by Saeed Bin Nasir’s unbeaten 53 helping them to 99-3.

Brandon are second, following an eight-wicket win over Sunderland.

The Ashbrooke outfit were all out for 155, batting first, with Greg Applegarth scoring 31 and Ramanpreet Singh reaching his half-century (56).

Durham’s Ryan Pringle, left out of the County Championship clash with Derbyshire, claimed an excellent haul of 5-35.

In reply, Brandon cruised to victory for the loss of just two wickers, with Matthew Brown making 45 and Gordon Muchall scoring an unbeaten 59.

Boldon never looked likely to force a win against bottom club Blaydon at Sunderland Road.

The visitors batted first and posted an impressive 232-9, with Chris Ellison snatching four wickets.

Boldon struggled to get going in their response and they were well short of pushing for a win, closing on 140-8, led by Nick Sampson-Barnes (45) and Geoff Sargon (39) to ensure the draw.

Gateshead Fell went down by 98 runs at leaders Burnopfield, who were put in and made their visitors pay by setting a daunting 214-4 declared, after 51 overs.

A first-wicket partnership of 135 between John Oswell (119) and Cole Pearce inspired the home team, with Neil Killeen adding 13 and Callum Thorp 18. Matthew Willis plundered 3-62 in 15 overs for Fell.

Fell’s reply never really got going and they were all out for 116 in 33.1 overs.

Stephen Devenport offered the greatest resistance, making a fine 39, with Thomas Pinkney adding 22, Jamie Arkle 16 and Robert Stacey (14).

But Burnopfield eased home thanks to Killeen’s haul of 4-46 in 11 overs, Alex Senior’s 3-11 and Scott Steel (2-31).