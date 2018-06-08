NE Premier League: Grimwood boosts high-flying Hetton Lyons for crunch clash at champions South North

Third-top Hetton Lyons travel to champions South North in a crunch Premier Division game on Saturday.

Skipper Jarvis Clay said: “We have a full squad to choose from, with Cameron Grimwood back from his brief holiday, while Victor Spencer will drop into the second team.

“It’s a table-topping clash, with just one point between the top three teams.

“It is sure to be a tough, challenging match, so, with both teams ‘in form’, it should be a cracker and well worth the entry fee!”

South North skipper Adam Cragg said of the game against Chester-le-Street last week: “It was a shame about the weather, as who knows what would have happened?

“We could have taken a couple of wickets and that would have put a different complexion on the game.

“The ball was doing a bit and it was a bowler-friendly pitch, but we move on to the next game against Hetton Lyons, full of confidence.”

Chester are in second place, level on points with South North and a point above Lyons.

They welcome struggling Stockton to Ropery Lane, with skipper John Coxon stating: “We were very disappointed with the rain last week, when we would have backed ourselves to win the game at South North.

“There was some excellent bowling from Alex McGrath, Liam Burgess and Quentin Hughes, who got us into a winning position.

“We will be confident against the Teessiders and, if we keep doing the basics right, we should be able to put them under pressure.”

Jack Harrison is unavailable this weekend, but Andrew Bell returns.

Whitburn are looking to push themselves back into the title reckoning when they entertain Sacriston.

Skipper Paul Shields said: “Ross Carty is injured, so he is replaced by Brydon Carse, who is back from injury.

“Sacriston managed to win last Saturday, so they crept up the table, whereas most others had their matches abandoned, so there is an urgent need to win this one, to establish our position.

“This won’t be easy, as Sacriston are improving their form.”

Sacriston have a few changes to make from that win last week, as official Iain Bestford suggested: “Changes will have to be made, even after last week’s welcome win. Jonny Bushnell is now required for his school fixtures for a couple of weeks, so is unavailable.

“However, better news is that James Thompson is back after his attendance at a family wedding.

“Callum Appleby may well be out for some time with an Achilles problem, having aggravated it during a T20 fixture last Friday.”

Eppleton travel to bottom club Felling and secretary John Smithson said: “The whole squad are all available again for the fixture at Felling, but there will likely be one change.

“Craig Scurr should return after missing out last week, so that he could attend the birth of his first child!

“Now full of joy, he hopes to celebrate by bagging both a ton and 10 wickets! Watch out Felling, you have been warned!”

Durham Academy take on Newcastle at Jesmond. Newcastle skipper Phil Hudson said: “It is likely there will be just one change. Cameron Steel is likely to be in Durham’s ranks at the weekend, but Ryan Davies should be able to fill that gap.

“We need points on the board, but the Academy are a young, keen and tough unit on their day, so we need to get ‘amongst them’ early on.”