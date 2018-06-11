NE Premier League: Edmonstone and McBride lead the way as Whitburn climb to third place with hard-fought win over Sacriston

Whitburn rose to third place in the Premier Division thanks to a hard-fought four-wicket victory at home to Sacriston.

Sacriston won the toss and chose to bat, with the decision looking the right one as Daniel Anderson (48, with nine fours, off 51 balls) and ex-Whitburn batsman James Thompson (80 off 158 balls, with nine fours and a six), put on 65 for the first wicket.

Sacriston opener James Thompson hits out on the way to 80 against Whitburn. Picture by Kevin Brady

Thompson added 33 with Reece Carr (18) and 44 with Melvyn Betts (14), while Graeme Bridge struck a useful 22 down the order.

Sacriston were finally all out for 222 in 58 overs, with Chris Stewart grabbing 3-33. Kieran Waterson took 2-72, Mark Elliott 2-48 and Matthew Muchall 2-36.

Whitburn started their response with a 94-run opening partnership, courtesy of Jackson Edmonstone (58 off 93 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Lee Henderson (43 off 78 balls, with seven boundaries).

Chris McBride (59 off 65, with nine fours) added 75 for the third wicket with Brydon Carse (28 off 36, with two fours and a six), before Elliott (12no) steered the Villagers to victory in the 51st over on 226-6.

Graeme Bridge took the first three wickets in 3-73, backed by Graham Hubber (2-31).

Hetton Lyons found defending champions South Northumberland too hot to handle in the match of the day.

Lyons, who started in third-top spot, lost the toss and were put in, under an overcast sky, and soon found trouble, slipping to 18-2.

Chris Martin hit 20 off 45 balls, with two boundaries, and Robert Talbot added 24 off 52, while Jack Burnham made 12 and Chris Winn 17, but the visitors were sent packing for 118 in 38.2 overs.

Sean Tindale kept up his fine season with a haul of 4-34 in 15 overs, while Jonny Wightman, Michael Craigs and Richard Stanyon all struck twice.

South North did not find it easy in their reply, but they still had more than enough to get home in 28 overs, for the loss of four wickets.

Adam Cragg top-scored with an unbeaten 39, off 46 balls, with six fours and a six, while Simon Birtwisle made 23 and John Graham 27.

Burnham, Talbot, Carl Watson and Jonny Malkin all took a wicket apiece for Lyons.

Felling moved off the bottom of the table thanks to their seven-wicket victory over visitors Eppleton, taking 22 points from their second win of the season.

Not a single batsman reached double figures as Eppleton were dismissed for just 47 in 30 overs after being put in to bat, Marcus Brown (9), Braydn Davis (8) and Connor Whitelock (8) were the best of the bunch as the home bowlers held sway.

The best partnership, 16, was followed by a collapse from 36-5 to 47 all out.

Chris Nicholls led the way with a stunning performance, taking 4-3 in 15 overs, with an incredible 12 maidens.

Paul Leonard bagged 3-29 and Dale Shaw took 3-9.

Eppleton’s bowlers did their best in trying circumstances, taking three wickets, but Phil Mustard (16) and Eddie Hurst (16no) guided Felling home in 11 overs.

Dom Stuart managed 2-0 in his only over, whole Jack McBeth took 1-20.

Felling moved level on points with Stockton, ahead on fewer defeats, with Eppleton now just three points off the foot.

Chester-le-Street kept pace with leaders South Northumberland, staying level on points, after romping to a 10-wicket victory against Stockton at Ropery Lane.

The Teessiders, put in to bat, were 14-4 and 23-5 before Chris Hooker (39 off 90 balls, with four fours) and George Harding (42 off 92 balls, with six boundaries) added 71 for the sixth wicket.

The end was not long in coming, though, with Stockton all out for 110 in the 41st over.

Stephen Cantwell enjoyed an excellent day with the ball, grabbing 4-12 in nine overs, while Alex McGrath took 3-52 and Liam Burgess 3-17.

Openers Kyle Davis and George Harrison came up trumps to guide Chester home without losing a wicket, with victory sealed in 25.2 overs.

Davis hit 14 fours in a 72-ball 73, outscoring Harrison, who had five fours in 31 not out, off 82 balls.

Newcastle claimed a ‘winning draw’ in their clash with Durham Academy at Jesmond.

Opener Oliver McGee was out for 99, a run short of his century, after hitting 13 fours and four sixes in a 144-ball stay at the crease, as Newcastle piled up 284-3 declared in 52 overs.

Ben McGee added 52, with five fours and a six, off 105 balls, with Alex Simpson hitting five boundaries in 43 and Jacques Du Toit making an unbeaten 53 off just 24 balls, with five fours and four sixes.

Max Williamson, Faizan Hussain and Ross Greenwell all took wickets.

The Academy were always behind the required rate, but they held firm to see out their fourth ‘losing draw’ of the season on 118-7 after 58 overs.

Sol Bell top-scored with four fours in a 56-ball 32, while Luke Doneathy hit four boundaries in a 74-ball 28, Jamie Days hit 25 off 74 balls, with three fours, and Adam Ahmed was unbeaten on 16 off 63 balls.

Oliver McGee was again Newcastle’s key man, with 5-14 in 15 brilliant overs.

Tynemouth finished four-wicket winners at home to Benwell Hill.

The visitors were skittled for 87 in 38 overs after being put in to bat, with Adam Heather top-scoring on 27 from 75 balls, with three fours.

Wesley Bedja stole the show with 4-25 in 14 overs, while David Hymers grabbed 3-15 and Finn Lonnberg 2-23.

Tynemouth did not have it all their own way, though, and they struggled to get over the line, with Sam Dinning’s unbeaten 36, off 81 balls, with six fours, proving pivotal.

Durham’s Gavin Main (2-32) and Jacques Snyman (2-17) kept Benwell in the game.