NE Premier League: Confidence rising as Washington welcome leaders Brandon

Washington entertain First Division leaders Brandon this weekend boosted by the return of three players and confidence is high for the Harraton outfit.

Washington skipper Ash Thorpe, whose side claimed a fine win at Sunderland last weekend, said: “Stephen Cuthbertson, Scott Latimer and Daniel Wolston all return from work commitments.

“Colin Myers, Andrew Stephenson and Darren Geeringh drop out and back to the seconds.

“I am happy with our position after a good win last week.

“It’s the table toppers in sight this weekend and there’s no reason to worry about them.

“Confidence is high and we know that if we all perform well, there is a good chance of victory.”

Sunderland, who succumbed to a first home defeat of the season last Saturday, travel to South Shields.

Ashbrooke chairman Mike Smith said: “Although the side lost to Washington last time out, the side will remain the same as the committee feel it was Washington’s competence on the day that gained them victory and it wasn’t for the lack of trying on Sunderland’s behalf that things went wrong!

“The bowlers couldn’t quite get the breakthrough, but we are now looking ahead to South Shields and an early boost for the fixture came in a win in a cup match there, last Tuesday.

“As usual, we all have to turn up and perform in order to get back to winning ways as soon as possible, after two defeats in a row.”

Shields have endured a disappointing start to the season, losing all four matches so far, with just 15 points picked up, though they are five ahead of bottom club Blaydon.

Burnopfield, fresh from a bye week, host Boldon and skipper Cole Pearce said: “A young lad, Paddy Cooper, is set for his first-team debut this week.

“He is a batsman who can turn his arm over if needed and has been scoring runs in the lower teams.

“He replaces Lee Whitfield, who is unavailable. It’s happy times at present, sitting comfortably near the top of the table.

“However, there is a need to be consistent in all fixtures and against all opposition, to see off any dangers and continue the winning streak.”

Boldon are in confident mood themselves for the daunting task, having secured successive home wins over Washington and South Shields in the last two weeks.

Castle Eden welcome Gateshead Fell and skipper Jonathan Brown said: “There are two changes this week as the side returns to full strength.

“Ryan Ball and Liam Clark-Brown replace Robbie McGlasham and Lewis Simpson.”

Willington, in fourth position, following three wins and two defeats in their first five games, entertain bottom club Blaydon.

The visitors have lost all four of their games this season and have accrued just 10 points.

Second-top Burnmoor, 15 points adrift of table-toppers Brandon, sit out this weekend as the free team.