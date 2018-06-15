NE Premier League: Burnmoor boosted by return of key trio for Washington clash

Burnmoor, in fifth place, are strengthened by the return of three key players for Saturday’s home First Division clash with Washington.

Skipper Alec Linsley said: “Gareth Harte, Craig Stephenson and Marc Symington all return to the side, but Craig Symington is unavailable.

“The other two to give way are MacKenzie Wright and Riley Brunt, which has been the most difficult decision we’ve had to be make this season.

“Both have acquitted themselves very well during their stints in the first team and made significant contributions, and will do so again as the season progresses.

“The changes made revolve around the fact it is felt an extra bowler is needed for this week’s match against Washington.”

Brandon welcome Boldon and skipper Chris Peareth said: “We had hoped to keep the same team after last week’s victory, but one change is unavoidable as Niall Solomon is not available (University commitments).

“His place will be filled by Lewis Newby, who very conveniently bagged 80 runs for the seconds last week.

“However, there should be no complacency after a good run of results.

“Boldon need the points as much as ourselves!”

Castle Eden, in third, host fourth-placed Willington at Parklands.

It’s hoped that some players arrive back safely from a recent trip to Poland and that Keith Bailey and Jonathan Brown will make it back in time for the big clash with Willington, who are just one place, and only 13 points, behind them at the moment.

Willington official Karl Brown said: “Lachlan Marron is in for Sam Harris based on a change of tactics.

“Jake Dickinson also plays and replaces Jack Howell.

“It will be a tough game, but the bowling unit has been in good form of late, so, if all do their jobs again, and the batting fronts up, there’s every chance of pulling off a win and overtaking Castle Eden in the standings.”

Bottom club South Shields are desperate for a win, having lost five and drawn two of their first seven games.

They welcome Gateshead Fell, who are just two places and 23 points better off, so this really is a must-win game for the Wood Terrace outfit.

Blaydon host leaders Burnopfield and have selection problems.

Skipper Geoff Stewart said: “The side is decimated, as currently there are five first-teamers unable to play.

“Ross Nicholson, Gary Stewart, Grant Nicholson, David Bailey and Joss Burke are all out.

“They will be replaced by second team members and, though the team will be up against it, strange things happen on cricket pitches from time to time!”

Sunderland have the weekend off.