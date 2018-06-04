NE Premier League: Agony as rain rocks Hetton Lyons, 27 runs short of victory

Hetton Lyons were just 27 runs short of victory when rain denied them the chance to see off Tynemouth in Saturday’s Premier Division clash at Lilywhite Terrace.

The visitors lost the toss and were put in to bat, with Lyons on top from the start. Matthew Brown top-scored with five fours in a 51-ball 31, while Michael Jones and Barry Stewart each made 27, with four boundaries apiece, and Andrew Smith contributed 16.

Eppleton bowler David Wilkinson powers in against Newcastle. Picture by Tim Richardson.

The innings ended on 138 after 46.2 overs. Ben Whitehead plundered 4-38 in 14 overs and Jonny Malkin had 4-39 in 10.2, while Chris Ralston and Robert Talbot also struck.

Lyons were in control and looked good for a fine win, only for the deluge to see them miss out.

They ended on 112-4 off 32.2 overs, led by Malkin’s 33 off 76 balls, with four fours. Jack Burnham added five boundaries in a 52-ball 29 and Chris Winn hit four fours in a 30-ball 22, but Tynemouth held on, thanks to the rain.

Nevertheless, Lyons are now just a point behind the top two.

Sacriston secured the only win of the day, impressively seeing off visitors Felling by seven wickets.

The hosts won the toss and chose to field. The decision proved the right one as Felling slipped to 45-4 after reaching 36-0.

Former Durham star Phil Mustard had four boundaries in a 51-ball 26, with Josh Eaton contributing 30 from 55 balls, with five fours.

Nick Heron was the only other batsman to reach double figures as Jonny Bushnell stole the show with a magnificent effort of 5-16 in seven overs. Jack Keall took 3-20 in nine overs.

Sacriston put on 33 for their first wicket, thanks to Daniel Anderson (17 off 30 balls, with three fours) and Nathan Hall, who had six boundaries in a 41-ball 33.

Reece Carr steered the hosts home to their third victory of the season, with four fours and two sixes in a 32-ball 34 not out, despite Chris Nicholls picking up 3-22 in 8.5 overs.

Eppleton and Newcastle secured nine points apiece from their abandoned clash at Church Road.

The visitors opted to bat first and piled up a daunting 263-9 declared in 58 overs.

Opener Ben McGee hit eight fours in a patient, 80-ball 45, and No 9 Sam Roseby top-scored with 54 not out, off 45 balls, with four fours and three sixes.

Alex Simpson added 33 and Robert Thomson 29, with danger man Jacques Du Put dismissed for 22.

David Wilkinson stood out in Eppleton’s attack, with 4-63, while Connor Whitelock snaffling 3-62 and Jack McBeth 2-50.

Only 11.5 overs of Eppleton’s reply were possible before the rain came at 32-2, with Luke Henderson unbeaten on 19, off 33 balls, helped by three fours. Ben Quirk (2-15) took both wickets to fall.

Chester-le-Street had the better of their abandoned clash with South Northumberland in the battle of the top two.

The Tynesiders were in real trouble at 84-8, despite 31 from John Graham, as Chester’s bowlers began impressively, but Sean Tindale stuck in with 83 off 141 balls, with 11 fours, putting on 78 for the ninth wicket with Jonny Wightman (30 off 45 balls, with three boundaries). South North closed on 162-9 from their 58 overs.

Alex McGrath starred with 4-22 in 15 overs, while Liam Burgess grabbed 2-36 and Quentin Hughes 2-43.

The Cestrians only had 10 overs of batting before the rain came, making 52-1, with Kyle Davis 21 not out, with three fours, and Jake McCann unbeaten on 16, all from boundaries.

The sides are level on 121 points at the top.

Whitburn and hosts Stockton secured nine points apiece from their abandoned game.

The Villagers chose to field, after winning the toss, and saw Stockton pile up 217-9 declared from 53.5 overs.

Matthew Gill led the way with an 88-ball 63, featuring 11 fours. He put on 105 for the third wicket with Joe Hewison (59 off 56 balls, with eight boundaries), while Kevin Ward had seven fours in 36 off 38.

Kieran Waterson snatched 4-47 in 15 overs for Whitburn, backed by Craig Smith (2-42) and Mark Elliott (2-35).

The visitors started positively in their reply and they were 40-0 when the end came after just nine overs, with Lee Henderson 19 not out, with three fours, and Jackson Edmonstone unbeaten on 12.

Benwell Hill claimed 12 points to Durham Academy’s seven from their ‘winning draw’ at Denton Bank.

Benwell, put in to bat, made 169 all out in 49 overs, inspired by an excellent 63 from Kyle Coetzer, off 53 balls, with eight fours and four sixes. James Schofield added 25 and Jacques Snyman 17, off 13 balls.

Max Williamson was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing 4-49 in 15 overs, while Adam Ahmed snatched 3-10 in seven. Oliver Gibson, Ross Greenwell and Faizan Hussain also struck.

The Academy looked in good nick as 47 runs were put on for the first wicket, courtesy of Gibson (31 off 32 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Greenwell (24 off 63, with a four and a six).

But the loss of three quick wickets, leaving them 74-5, halted any hopes of a victory and they were in a little trouble, on 109-7, when the end came after 34 overs, with Jamie Dass 14 not out.

Rory Hanley took 3-28. and Coetzer 2-10.