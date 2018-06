Hetton Lyons Under-15s will meet Chester-le-Street in tonight’s final of the Ken Ferguson Memorial Trophy. The match starts at Eppleton at 6pm.

Lyons progressed to the final by defeating hosts Eppleton in their semi. Lyons batted first and posted 145-3, led by Ben McKinney, who retired on 50 not out, supported by Joe Weightman (35).

Eppleton fell short on 119-3 in their reply, Jake Pratt top-scoring when he retired on 50 not out.