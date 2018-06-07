Lucas Parry’s magnificent century inspires Durham Under-15s’ success

Lucas Parry led by example as Durham Under-15s opened their ECB County Cup campaign with a 41-run victory over neighbours Northumberland at Gateshead Fell.

Parry, who carried his bat, scored a magnificent 134-ball 105, firing five fours, as Durham posted 222-5 from their 50 overs.

Isaac Unsworth added 30 from 41 balls, supported by a 68-ball 23 from Ben Scott.

The Northumberland bowling line-up all contributed, as Fletcher, Scott, Kankala, Percival and Foreman all struck.

Durham struck from the off in Northumberland’s response, as both openers departed without scoring.

Wickets fell regularly as the visitors struggled to 117-8, despite a spirited 46 from Will Perry.

Matthew Scott (39) and Matthew Stewart (12) added 49 for the 10th wicket as Northumberland were bowled out for 181 in 44.4 overs.

Harry Crawshaw was the pick of the bowlers, snaffling 3-25, while Josh Leslie took 2-43, Unsworth 2-38 and Adrahya Tiwari 2-38.

* Durham Under-17s suffered a third defeat in four matched in the County Championship Group 1A, succumbing by seven wickets to Yorkshire at Darlington.

Durham, put in to bat, struggled to 99 all out after 44.5 overs, with opener Jonny Bushnell top-scoring on 20, backed by Sol Bell (15), Luke Donneathy (12) and James Hindmarsh (12no).

Harry Sullivan and Sam Wisniewski bagged three wickets apiece.

Yorkshire then eased to a seven-wicket victory, led by a 63-run opening partnership between J. Wharton (32) and Matthew Revis (40). Feroz Marron bagged 2-16 and Bushnell forced a run-out.

* Durham Under-11s picked up a win and a defeat in their two friendlies against Northumberland at Ashington.

First up, Durham were restricted to 65-5 in 20 overs as they fell three runs short of victory against the hosts, who were all out for 67.

The second match saw Durham post 98-6, before Northumberland struggled to 62-3 in reply, sealing a 36-run success for the visitors.