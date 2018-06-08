Lancashire too strong for Durham Under-15 girls

Durham Under-15 girls succumbed by 147 runs to Lancashire at Philadelphia yesterday.

Lancashire won the toss and chose to bat, piling up 189 all out in 39.3 overs, led by Daisy Mullan (56) and Sophie Turner (33).

Niamh Cranston plundered 3-30, with Ella Tomys taking 2-26 and Lucy Hughes 2-21. Erin Denyer, Chloe Dennis and Madeleine Atkinson also struck.

Durham then slipped to 42 all out in the 19th over, without a batter reaching double figures as Chloe Boardman and Turner took three wickets apiece.