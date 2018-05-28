Kirkley’s masterclass sees Ryhope beat Silksworth

League leaders Ryhope amassed a huge score of 270-1 in their big derby match at home to Silksworth, in Division Two of the Readers Durham Cricket League.

Matthew Kirkley hit a brilliant 160, which included 22 fours and fives sixes, while Dan Blackman helped himself to a century as well, scoring 100 not out, including 13 fours, as they put on 266 for the second wicket.

Silksworth lost wickets at regular intervals, but Richie Harries made 42, with two fours and five sixes, but they were eventually all out for 171, with Liam Stores returning 3-28 and David Craigs taking 3-63.

Boldon CA are second following a 40-run home victory against Murton.

Karl Bellerby made 34 and Thomas Jubb 30, as they made 145 all out, with Keith Chapman, Alan Welburn and Sam Sanderson, each taking three wickets for Murton.

The visitors made 105 all out, with Josh Greenfield scoring 30, with Rajan Kumarasamy taking a brilliant 6-28 and Alex Thomas returned 3-35, to win them the game.

Evenwood earned a two-wicket win at Ushaw Moor.

Peterlee won their first game of the season with a narrow one wicket win at home to Littletown.

The visitors scored 126 all out, with Dan Pearson top scoring with 42 and Calvin and Patrick Stephenson, each scoring 26 runs, with James Garraghan the pick of the bowling, with 3-24.

David Garraghan then top scored with 23 to his name, for his side to scrape home on 127-9, despite Bryan Conlon taking 4-42.

Dawdon entertained Langley Park and batted first, scoring 185-4 with Nathan Newton hitting 64 and Faz Hussain scoring 69 not out, with Jason Winn taking two wickets.

Langley Park batted well in knocking the required runs off, losing eight wickets in the meantime.

James Coxon with 40 and Jonna Lane with 33, were the top scorers in the 186-8 total, with Mark Ewart claiming 4-28 and Hussain with the ball, took 3-39.