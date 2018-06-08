Junior cricket: Three wins out of three for Ryhope Under-13s

Ryhope made it three wins out of three in the Durham Cricket Board Junior League’s Under-13 South East Division.

Ben Pallas (35no), Joe Errington (32no), Johnathan Waterson (20) and Luke Bell (19no) led the way as Ryhope posted 140-2.

Adamson (30no) and Sawicki (19) top-scored as South Hetton responded with 72-7.

In the Central Division, front-runners Eppleton saw off Sunderland by 75 runs.

Jack Metcalfe (32), Tyler Beston (30), Ty Wilkinson (33) and Eoin Nicholson all retired unbeaten as Eppleton made 170-3. Daniel Rajiv took 2-24.

In reply, Sunderland got up to 95-6, with Stead’s unbeaten 35 backed by Rajiv (17) and Brett Hutchinson (16). Nicholson grabbed 2-1.

Burnmoor were dismissed for 32 to go down by 97 runs to Hetton Lyons B.

Owen Hayton (35) and Taylor Moulder (33) retired undefeated as Lyons posted 129-5, helped by Charlie Burdon’s 19 not out.

Robbie Ashcroft top-scored with eight for Moor as Hayton snaffled 3-4 and Tom Mitchell took 2-7.

Littletown succumbed by 77 runs to Chester-le-Street, who made 130-4 batting first.

Thomas Cole had four fours and a six in 33no, backed by Sebastian Hughes-Pinan (30no) and Niamh Cranston (17).

Ben Elliott top-scored with 14 as Littletown replied with 53 all out. Charlie Purdon bagged 3-1, while Max Robson and Jake Davie struck twice.

In the North East Division, joint leaders Whitburn were 27-run winners against visitors Felling.

After losing three quick wickets, the Villagers rallied to make 107-6, courtesy of James Robinson (27), Fraser Nicholson (30no) and Luke McCormick (13no), with Calum Wright taking 2-11.

McKenzie Burdon fired three boundaries in 22, but Felling were restricted to 80-5 as Nicholson grabbed 2-7.

Boldon were overpowered by South Shields, who made 154-2 in 20 overs, with Luke Duffy (32), Jack Carr (30) and Naim Khan (32) all retiring unbeaten, while Matthew Sheppard was 20no.

Ben Smith and Hassan Butt took the wickets to fall, before Boldon were all out for 29 in 17.2 overs, led by Tom Siddle (12).

Khan plundered 5-0 in 2.2 overs, while Kieran Bromiley had 2-12.