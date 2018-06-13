Junior cricket: Sebastian and Timon spark Under-12s’ success

Durham Under-12s secured a six-wicket friendly victory over the Cleveland Schools Cricket Association at Seaton Carew yesterday.

Cleveland chose to bat and managed 144-8 in their 40 overs, led by Morrow (48) and Shankarganesh (30).

Sebastian Hughes-Pinan led the bowlers with 3-9 in eight overs, while Patrick Nicholson, Sam Goodwin, Owen Hayton, Timon Basu and Burgess also struck.

Basu led from the front as Durham eased to victory in the 28th over. with the opener making nine boundaries in an 81-ball 59.

Fellow opener Hughes-Pinan added 28, while Joseph Davis, Sam Small and Charlie Coulthard all added 12.

* Durham U15 girls entertain Northumberland at Eppleton Cricket Club tomorrow (11am start).