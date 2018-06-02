Junior cricket: Moxed T20 fortunes for Durham Under-15s

Durham Under-15s enjoyed two victories and a defeat in Thursday’s Inter-County T20 Cup at Worksop College.

In the opening game, Durham came out on top with a 30-run victory over Derbyshire.

Durham were inserted after losing the toss and slumped to 40-3, but Atticus Garlick’s 23 in 19 balls and 25 from Sameer Awan, in 16 balls, steadied the ship.

Adradhya Tiwari and Ben Scott added 13 runs apiece as Durham posted 133-9, as Archie Clayton (3-18), Jimmy Lawston (2-14) and Charlie Wilson (2-15) shone for Derbyshire.

In reply, Derbyshire struggled to get going, losing wickets from the off, thanks to Josh Leslie’s tight opening spell of 3-14.

Despite losing wickets throughout, Alex Haleem stuck around till the 18th over with 54 from 41 balls, but Derbyshire were bowled out for 103 in 17.4 overs. Jamie Wills bagged 2-8.

In the second game, Durham went down by the closest possible margin, by one run to Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire elected to bat after winning the toss, and a middle order partnership of 72 between Josh Knopton (40) and Olly Creswell (28) led them to 1123, with Will Barnham and Leslie both striking,

Durham slumped to 18-3 and 71-7 in reply. Scott (23) offered some hope, but his departure hit hard. Six runs were needed off the last over, but, despite Wills’ 16 not out, Lincolnshire held on to win by a run as Durham closed on 111-9.

In the final game, Durham secured a nine-wicket win over Nottinghamshire.

After being asked to field, Durham were instantly in control as Notts fell to 9-4 on the way to 71 all out.

James Garraghan starred, taking 3-5 from 3.2 overs, while Tiwari took 2-14.

Despite losing Harry Crawshaw for 19, Durham cruised to victory in 12.5 overs as Lucas Parry scored an unbeaten 22 from 31 balls.